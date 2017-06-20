'Batman & Robin' Turns 20: 5 Cringeworthy Bits to Remember It By

It’s been 20 years since the Dark Knight franchise launched by Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster was buried under an avalanche of cheesy puns, garish set pieces, cartoonish action, and horrid outfits (bat nipples, anyone?). Yes, we’re talking about Batman & Robin, the 1997 dud headlined by George Clooney as the Caped Crusader, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, and Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy, and directed by Joel Schumacher — who’s still apologizing to fans for the debacle. To celebrate its anniversary, we’ve put together a video of five supremely cringe-worthy moments from a film overflowing with them (watch it above).

In the above supercut, you’ll see some of the worst elements of Batman & Robin, which co-stars Chris O’Donnell as Robin, Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl and…supermodel Elle Macpherson as Bruce Wayne’s love interest? There’s Batman’s absurd credit card, the appearance of a then-famous rapper in a laughably nonsensical role, and, of course, the aforementioned superhero costumes and the extreme close-ups Schumacher employs to highlight them in all their goofy glory. It’s one of modern superhero cinema’s all-time duds — but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to look back at (in small doses).

‘Batman & Robin’: Watch a trailer:

