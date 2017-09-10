All the Batman movies, ranked

From Digital Spy

"I've buried 14 Batmen," says Steve Coogan's emotional Michael Caine in The Trip To Italy. "I'm not going to bury another nylon cloak."

And it's true: there have been a few Batmen passing through over the years. 11, in fact, so far. We've watched them all and put them in order of ascending greatness, just for you. (Or descending rubbishness, if you're a glass-half-empty kind of person, like Batman.)

11. Batman & Robin (1997)

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Occasionally a film's astronomical budget and hype can overwhelm it on initial release, prompting the critics to sharpen knives and audiences to switch off. Sometimes it takes time for a film to breathe and let the dust settle. Unfortunately this isn't the case for Batman & Robin – 20 years down the line it's still a steaming pile on repeat viewing.

Joel Schumacher's second and final Batman entry serves up excruciating one-liners from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr Freeze, a plot trajectory lazily rehashed from its predecessor and a gaudy neon aesthetic that's completely at odds with the Dark Knight's comic roots.

Batman & Robin represents Hollywood franchising at its very worst. Everything about it feels compromised by studio focus groups and corporate tie-ins, as if its makers were desperate for their property to appeal to every possible target audience.

The film was so bad it killed the Batman film series for eight years. Miraculously, George Clooney made it out in one piece, but those nipples still haunt him (and us).

10. Batman Forever (1995)

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

You can sense the franchise's seeds of destruction being planted throughout, though, as the movie becomes increasingly overstuffed with characters and hardware seemingly designed to spin off into toy lines.

Chris O'Donnell is too old to really convince as the moody teen Dick Grayson, while Tommy Lee Jones's disdain for Jim Carrey (they played Two-Face and The Riddler respectively) is palpable. He really cannot sanction his buffoonery.

9. Batman: The Movie (1966)

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox More

The '60s saw a seismic change of American culture, and the Batman TV series and subsequent movie reflected this in its pop art-inspired visuals and freewheeling comedic tone.

Adam West and Burt Ward continued their small-screen adventures in this 1966 movie, and despite all its flaws and how un-Batmany it feels today, it's still a fairly enjoyable romp. There are shades of Bond-style Cold War concerns in Lee Meriwether's duplicitous Russian Miss Kitka (she's Catwoman, natch) and the preposterous plot to dehydrate members of the UN, while two of the set pieces – Batman battling off a shark clamped to his leg and his hilarious attempt to dispose of a bomb – are still some of the series' most memorable.

This film is certainly no masterpiece, but it helped to plant Batman's flag in the pop cultural landscape. It's an important moment in the character's history, because everything that came after was almost a direct reaction against it. Batman wouldn't have been examined so brilliantly by Frank Miller and Tim Burton in the '80s had it not been for this.

Read More