'The Batman:' Matt Reeves Closes Deal to Direct and Produce

Ben Affleck in 'Batman v Superman' (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Matt Reeves has closed a deal to direct and produce The Batman for Warner Bros.

"I have loved the Batman story since I was a child," Reeves said in a statement. "He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen." The announcement comes one week after discussions with the director broke down, though sources said at the time that talks could resume at a later date.

"We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate," said Toby Emmerich, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "Matt's deep roots in genre films and his evolution into an emotional world-building director make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey."

Ben Affleck, who has been set to star as Batman, wasn't specifically mentioned in Warner Bros. announcement Thursday, which focused on Reeves coming aboard.

When Affleck announced on Jan. 30 that he would not direct himself, setting off the search for a new director, he issued a statement saying:

Matt Reeves (Photo: WENN)

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

Reeves has War for the Planet of the Apes out July 14. The well-reguarded filmmaker previously directed films such as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield and Let Me In.

Reeves is repped by CAA and 3 Arts.

Related: Will New Batman Director Bring Out Another Side of the Dark Knight?

Watch Batman at work in 'Batman v Superman:'