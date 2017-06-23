'Batman and Harley Quinn' Animated Movie In Theaters For One Night Only

At this point, it’s clear moviegoers just can’t get enough Batman. And while we’ll get another sighting of Ben Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight in this fall’s Justice League — alongside a collection of other DC Comics heroes led by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman — fans will receive an even earlier chance to see the hero on the big screen, with a touch of Suicide Squad to sweeten the deal. That’s because Fathom Events will be holding a one-night-only screening of new DC Universe animated movie Batman and Harley Quinn (watch the trailer above).

The film teams the Caped Crusader with both Nightwing (i.e., his former sidekick Robin) and the Joker’s girlfriend Harley Quinn in an effort to stop Poison Ivy from carrying out a diabolical plan to destroy Gotham. Crafted in the style of Batman: The Animated Series, the upcoming feature will be directed by Sam Liu (who also handled last year’s Batman: The Killing Joke), and boast a voice cast including Kevin Conroy, Melissa Rauch, Loren Lester, Paget Brewster, John DiMaggio, and Mindy Sterling.

Batman and Harley Quinn will play in select theaters nationwide on August 14, one night before it arrives on home video.

