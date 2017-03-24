Batman Hands Aquaman His Trident in 'Justice League' Teaser Ahead of Saturday's Full Trailer

By Dave McNary, Variety

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman takes front and center in a new, 15-second teaser for Justice League.

The promo, which aired on Thursday morning’s The Today Show should whet audiences’ appetites for Saturday’s release of the full trailer. The footage focuses on Aquaman, with Batman tossing him his trident, interspersed with the words “In 2 days” and “Unite the League.”

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher star in the Warner Bros. tentpole. Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe also appear in the pic. Zack Snyder began shooting Justice League in April from a script by Chris Terrio.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, starring Affleck as Batman and Cavill as Superman, turned out to be mildly disappointing for Warner Bros., grossing $870 million worldwide. Snyder directed from Terrio’s screenplay, which introduced Gadot as Wonder Woman, Momoa as Aquaman, and Miller as The Flash.

A trailer for Justice League surprised fans at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con with its upbeat tone. The film hits theaters on Nov. 17, while Momoa’s standalone Aquaman was recently pushed back to Dec. 21, 2018.

Snyder also unveiled a new poster for Justice League on Thursday.





J.K. Simmons Shares Details about ‘Justice League’:

Read More from Variety: