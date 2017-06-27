'Batman' Director Matt Reeves Teases a "Noir-Driven" Movie

Director Matt Reeves poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'War for the Planet of the Apes' in London, Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

How will Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman differ from earlier versions of the Dark Knight that have reached the big screen? A new interview suggests that the War for the Planet of the Apes director wants to make something that gets audiences inside Bruce Wayne's head.

Talking during a War press junket with New Trailer Buzz, Reeves said that although work on The Batman is only just getting underway, he sees a connection between that project and his final Apes installment.

"I see a parallel emotionally between Caesar and Batman, in that they're both tortured and trying to sort of grapple within themselves to try and do the right thing in a very imperfect and, to some degree, corrupt world," the helmer explained. "It's really that emotionality that I'm interested in."

Continued Reeves: "In all of [my] films, what I try to do, in an almost Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become that character, and you emphasize with that point of view. There's a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that will hopefully connect you to what's going on inside of his head and inside of his heart."

Inside Batman's head and his heart? That sounds uncannily like the current Batman comic book series, which quietly deconstructs what makes Batman tick even as he deals with Kite Man, Bane and other potential threats. Does this mean that we should start anticipating a rooftop proposal before too long…?

Warner Bros.' The Batman, starring Ben Affleck, does not yet have a release date.

