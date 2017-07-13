'Batman' Director Matt Reeves Has Dropped Ben Affleck's Script

Matt Reeves tells MTV’s ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast Ben Affleck’s ‘The Batman’ script has been set aside for “a new story” (Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

By Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Reeves is revealing more from his plans for his take on The Dark Knight.

The filmmaker, who stepped in to replace star Ben Affleck as director on the project, recently revealed on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that he scrapped the earlier script that Affleck, Chris Terrio, and DC’s Geoff Johns had worked on.

When asked if he would be working with Affleck’s script, Reeves said, “No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

Reeves, whose War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters this weekend, has previously said that Affleck will remain as the Dark Knight in the upcoming film and that he is planning a noir take on the character. In the original script, Deathstroke was the villain, with Joe Manganiello cast. (Reeves did not say if he plans on using Deathstroke in his script.)

Affleck is set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con next week during Warner Bros.’ Hall H panel, which will feature his Justice League co-stars. He will don the cape and cowl in the superhero team-up, which is due out in theaters Nov. 17.

Listen to the full podcast here (with Reeves’ comments starting at the 30-minute mark), and a hat-tip to Batman-News for spotting his comments.

Matt Reeves Set to Direct ‘The Batman’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: