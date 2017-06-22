'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Discusses Possible Hitchcock Influence on His Upcoming Superhero Film

Director Matt Reeves appears set to have another critical hit on his hands with War for the Planet of the Apes, his second contribution to Warner Bros.’ origin story reboot of the classic science-fiction series. The filmmakers’ gift for grim, battle-heavy drama has helped propel that franchise to serious heights, and is also likely the reason that Warners has now turned to him to spearhead The Batman, its upcoming stand-alone Ben Affleck superhero saga. And in a new interview, Reeves reveals that, at least in terms of approach, he’ll be tackling that project in a Hitchcockian manner.

Speaking to Cnet while doing press for War, Reeves admitted that “we’re just starting” work on the upcoming Dark Knight film, which will reportedly co-star Jeremy Irons as Alfred, J.K. Simmons, as Commissioner Gordon, and Joe Manganiello as the villainous Deathstroke. Nonetheless, in terms of how to craft his story, he’s thinking along the lines of Alfred Hitchcock:

“For me, point of view is really important. I want to make sure you are experiencing something from the perspective of the main character in the story. I’m a huge Hitchcock fan — I like the idea of being immersed in that perspective… Movies for me are about empathy. The idea is to make you, the audience, feel what the character feels.”

While this likely means that Reeves is just intent on filtering The Batman’s action through its hero’s eyes (and experience), it does conjure up images of the Caped Crusader fleeing malevolent crop-dusters, racing through striking global hot spots, and battling psychotically smiling villains in crazy clothes — the latter of which might be appropriate, all things considered. To read more about the director’s thoughts on his superhero-movie debut, head over to CNET.

War for the Planet of the Apes storms theaters on July 14.

Watch: The 5 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments From Batman & Robin:



Read more from Yahoo Movies: