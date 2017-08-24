‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Clarifies: ‘Of COURSE Batman Will Be Part of the DC Universe’

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves went on twitter and has clarified recent comments he made about the Caped Crusader on a recent podcast, “Jeez, what’d I miss, guys…? Just to be clear: Of COURSE Batman will be part of the D.C. Universe. Batman will be BATMAN…”

“In my comments from a while back about not being part of the DCEU, I was talking about ‘The Batman’being a story specifically about Batman…not about the others in the Universe. That it wouldn’t be filled with cameos servicing other stories — that it would be a BATMAN story,” added Reeves.

Jeez, what'd I miss, guys…? ???? Just to be clear: Of COURSE Batman will be part of the D.C. Universe. Batman will be BATMAN… — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

In my comments from a while back about not being part of the DCEU, I was talking about The Batman being a story specifically about Batman… — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

…not about the others in the Universe. That it wouldn't be filled with cameos servicing other stories — that it would be a BATMAN story. — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

???? — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

Last month, in an interview with Los Angeles’ KCRW, the filmmaker said: “Well, I have a vision for a way to do something with that character that feels like it resonates with me personally, and a perspective that can grow out into other things. When they [Warner Bros.] approached me, what they said was ‘look, it’s a standalone, it’s not part of the extended universe.'”

The filmmaker has previously said he set aside an original script written by Ben Affleck and DC entertainment president Geoff Johns, and is “starting again” on a completely new take. “No. It’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool,” Reeves told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast last month.

Affleck and Johns wrote their script while the “Argo” Oscar-winner was still set to direct as well as star in “The Batman.”

The concept envisioned by Affleck and Johns featured Deathstroke the Terminator as the main villain, and Joe Manganiello was hired to play the supervillain. Whether that’s still the case remains to be seen, and Manganiello himself recently said he isn’t sure if he’s still in “The Batman.”

Related stories from TheWrap:

Joker and Harley Quinn: Movie About 'Batman' Villains in Works From 'Crazy, Stupid Love' Directors

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves: 'It's a Standalone, It's Not Part of the Extended Universe'

Larry David Is No Batman in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 Trailer (Video)