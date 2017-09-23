Batman Day 2017: which is the Dark Knight's best-loved movie so far?

23 September is officially Batman Day, and after many decades of adventures in comics and on the big and small screen, Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s Caped Crusader remains one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes of all time.

But after all these years, and so many big screen outings, how do the Batman movies stand up? We’ve taken a look at the ratings for all the theatrically released movies in which the character has appeared to date (not counting the comparatively little-seen black and white serials of the 1940s), and here’s how the audiences rate them.

IMDb ratings were given first consideration, but we’ve also made a note of how the films are ranked both by audiences and critics at Rotten Tomatoes.

We doubt the lowest and highest rated films will be too great a shocker, but there may be some surprises in the middle. Feel free to let us know how you would rank the Bat-movies in the comments section below.

Look out for Batman’s next big screen adventure, ‘Justice League,’ in cinemas 17 November.

Read More:

The history of Harley Quinn

All the upcoming DC movies

Is Ben Affleck finished as Batman?