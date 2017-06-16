Bat Signal lights up LA City Hall in tribute to Adam West

Bat signal… fans flocked to the City Hall in Los Angeles to see the Bat Signal turned on in memory of Adam West – Credit: AP

Prepare those cockles for a thorough warming – last night saw the Bat Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in tribute to the late Adam West.

Hundreds showed up in downtown LA – many in full costume, according to the Hollywood Reporter – to pay their respects and see the iconic signal switched on by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck.

We gather tonight to pay our respects to the original caped crusader, our beloved Adam West. #BrightKnight pic.twitter.com/ocW6aeXIgV — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 16, 2017





“Like you, we all spent many hours in front of the TV, same bat time, same bat channel,” Garcetti told the crowd, which included West’s wife Marcelle, and his children.

(Credit: AP) More

“Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold. There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will never be another Adam West.”

Gamely, Garcetti, with a red Bat-phone to hand, then led the crowd in an affectionate rendition of the famous ‘na-na-na-na-na-na’ theme tune.

West, who played Batman in the classic CBS TV series from the 60s, died last week at the age of 88 following a short battle with leukaemia.

Read more

Julie Andrews Won’t Be In Mary Poppins Returns

Weird Beauty And The Beast Deleted Scene

Aladdin Eyes Little Mix Singer For Princess Jasmine



