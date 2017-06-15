Bat signal to light up LA in tribute to Adam West

The original Batman, Adam West, will be given a most fitting tribute tonight in Los Angeles, as the bat signal is illuminated one last time.

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will light up the spotlight from 9pm tonight, projecting the Bat symbol onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall.

For many fans, it was the first introduction to the bat signal, projected high over the city by Commissioner Gordon, played by actor Neil Hamilton in the original 60s TV series, to summon the caped crusader and Robin for another mission.

West died last Friday at the age of 88, following a short battle with leukaemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives,” his family said in a statement released on Saturday.

“He was and always will be our hero.”

Former Batman stars took to Twitter to pay their respects to West, following news of his death.

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017





Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017





RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) June 10, 2017





He is survived by his wife of over 40 years Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

