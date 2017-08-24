Barry Seal: The real life story behind Tom Cruise's character in American Made

Hollywood screenwriters toil their lives away trying to come up with the next crazy, catchy story to pitch. Yet, sometimes, history does the work for them.

Tom Cruise's latest vehicle American Made, directed by Doug Liman, sees the A-lister play the infamous Barry Seal: a pilot who became a drug smuggler, who in turn became an informant, finding himself at the centre of the infamous Iran-Contra scandal of Ronald Reagan's era.

Seal's love of flying blossomed early; he took his first solo flight at the age of 15, before gaining a pilot's licence at age 16, earning money by towing advertising banners. After serving in the Louisiana Army National Guard and Army Reserve, he joined the TWA in 1968 as a flight engineer, before becoming one of the youngest command pilots in the entire fleet.

According to his wife Deborah Seal, he became involved in drug smuggling in 1975. During the early 80s, he developed a close relationship with the Medellín Cartel, whose leadership included Pablo Escobar. It was then that he moved his operations from his home state of Lousiana to an airstrip in rural west Arkansas.

In 1983, however, Seal was caught in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as he tried to smuggle a shipment of Quaaludes into the country. By his own admission, he had by then flown over 100 flights of 600 to 1200 pounds of cocaine each, equating to between $3 billion and $5 billion worth of drugs into the US.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Former FBI agent Del Hahn, however, describes how Seal was desperate to avoid jail time; after his offer to turn snitch was turned down multiple times, he eventually flew straight to DC and the office of the Vice President's drug task force. They sent him to the DEA.

Seal was soon enlisted into a sting operation. The aim? The Reagan administration was keen to see the Contras militia overthrow the revolutionary Sandinista government which had installed itself in Nicaragua; Seal claimed the Sandinistas had made a deal with the Medellín Cartel, and proof of such could lend justification to the US' support of the Contras, despite accusations of human rights violations amongst the counter-revolutionaries.

And so, the pilot flew into an airstrip in Nicaragua with CIA cameras installed on his plane, snapping pictures which showed Escobar and several other members of the Medellín Cartel loading kilos of cocaine onto a plane with the aid of Sandinista soldiers.

Seal claimed that one of the men present, Frederico Vaughan, was an associate of Tomas Borges of the Interior Ministry of Nicaragua. However, Wall Street Journal reporter Jonathan Kwitney threw doubt over Seal's accusations, claiming there was no evidence tying any Nicaraguan officials to the drug shipment.

Others, however, jumped on Seal's testimony. And that would be his undoing. A front page story in the Washington Times by Edmond Jacoby about links between Sandinista officials and the Medellín Cartel discussed Seal's mission and appeared to out him as a government agent.



The DEA cut him loose, but that also left him vulnerable. He was later arrested by the FBI in Louisiana, though only received six months supervised probation; a condition of his sentence was that he spend every night, from 6pm to 6am, at the Salvation Army halfway house in Baton Rouge.

