Bafta suspends Harvey Weinstein’s membership over ‘very serious allegations’

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has suspended Harvey Weinstein’s membership, effective immediately.

The disgraced Hollywood producer has been at the heart of a scandal that has gripped Hollywood and has seen stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim they were sexually harassed by him.

A statement posted on the official Bafta website reads: “In light of recent very serious allegations, Bafta has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately.

“Whilst Bafta has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with Bafta’s values. This has led to Mr Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in Bafta’s constitution.

“We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry.

“Bafta will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments.”

The news of Weinstein’s suspension came after a number of senior Labour MPs signed a letter to Theresa May, calling for his honorary CBE to be taken away.

The letter to Mrs May – who has already expressed “concern” about the accusations but said it was not a matter for Downing Street – refers to Weinstein’s apology released last week in which he said: “I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

The MPs say: “These actions are unacceptable and intolerable. They were unacceptable in the 1960s, they are unacceptable now and they may well be criminal under US and UK law.

“These revelations prove that Mr Weinstein has fallen far short of the standards we expect from recipients of a CBE. His continued membership runs the risk of bringing the honours system into disrepute and, moreover, sending the deeply troubling signal that our Government does not take women’s voices or allegations of sexual harassment seriously.

“We are therefore calling upon your Government to act urgently and strip Mr Weinstein of his honorary CBE.”

Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman has described his behaviour as “unforgivable” and has said she is leaving him.

