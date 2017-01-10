BAFTA Awards: 'La La Land' Leads Nominations

Just two days after Hollywood foreign’s press gave La La Land their biggest haul of awards at the Golden Globes, the British Academy revealed the list of nominations for its upcoming film awards, with the musical again leading the pack.

Announced early Tuesday morning in the U.K. (late Monday LA), with Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner reading out the shortlisted names from BAFTA’s London HQ, La La Land emerged with 11 nominations, including best director, best film and both best actor and actress. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals followed behind with nine nominations each, while Manchester By the Sea came away with six.

Elsewhere, British films had a chance to shine, with Ken Loach’s Cannes-winner I, Daniel Blake earning four nominations alongside Lion, Florence Foster Jenkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge and Moonlight.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Feb. 12, this time moving to the Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry hosting for a 12th time.

See the list of nominations below

FILM

La La Land

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

BEST ACTOR

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar

Mustang – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

Son of Saul – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

DOCUMENTARY

13th – Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight

Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bradford Young – Arrival

Giles Nuttgens – Hell or High Water

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Greig Fraser – Lion

Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR, OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea