BAFTA Awards: 'La La Land' Leads Nominations

Just two days after Hollywood foreign’s press gave La La Land their biggest haul of awards at the Golden Globes, the British Academy revealed the list of nominations for its upcoming film awards, with the musical again leading the pack.
Announced early Tuesday morning in the U.K. (late Monday LA), with Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner reading out the shortlisted names from BAFTA’s London HQ, La La Land emerged with 11 nominations, including best director, best film and both best actor and actress. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals followed behind with nine nominations each, while Manchester By the Sea came away with six.
Elsewhere, British films had a chance to shine, with Ken Loach’s Cannes-winner I, Daniel Blake earning four nominations alongside Lion, Florence Foster Jenkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge and Moonlight.
The awards ceremony itself will take place on Feb. 12, this time moving to the Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry hosting for a 12th time.
See the list of nominations below
FILM
BEST ACTRESS
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
BEST ACTOR
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar
Mustang – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert
Son of Saul – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos
Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
DOCUMENTARY
13th – Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton
Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight
Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker
Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bradford Young – Arrival
Giles Nuttgens – Hell or High Water
Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Greig Fraser – Lion
Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR, OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Paul Laverty – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Eric Heisserer – Arrival
Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight – Hacksaw Ridge
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder – Hidden Figures
Luke Davies – Lion
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
EDITING
Joe Walker – Arrival
John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Cross – La La Land
Jennifer Lame – Manchester By the Sea
Joan Sobel – Nocturnal Animals
PRODUCTION DESIGN
John Bush, Charles Wood – Doctor Strange
Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh – Hail, Caesar!
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco – La La Land
Shane Valentino, Meg Everist – Nocturnal Animals
COSTUME DESIGN
Joanna Johnston – Allied
Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine – Jackie
Mary Zophres – La La Land
MAKE-UP AND HAIR
Jeremy Woodhead – Doctor Strange
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins
Shane Thomas – Hacksaw Ridge
Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng – Nocturnal Animals
Nominees tbc – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
SOUND
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare – Arrival
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman – Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright – Hacksaw Ridge
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson – La La Land
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Louis Morin – Arrival
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner – Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story