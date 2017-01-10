BAFTA Awards: 'La La Land' Leads Nominations

The Hollywood Reporter
'La La Land'
‘La La Land’

Just two days after Hollywood foreign’s press gave La La Land their biggest haul of awards at the Golden Globes, the British Academy revealed the list of nominations for its upcoming film awards, with the musical again leading the pack.

Announced early Tuesday morning in the U.K. (late Monday LA), with Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner reading out the shortlisted names from BAFTA’s London HQ, La La Land emerged with 11 nominations, including best director, best film and both best actor and actress. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals followed behind with nine nominations each, while Manchester By the Sea came away with six.

Elsewhere, British films had a chance to shine, with Ken Loach’s Cannes-winner I, Daniel Blake earning four nominations alongside Lion, Florence Foster Jenkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge and Moonlight.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Feb. 12, this time moving to the Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry hosting for a 12th time.

See the list of nominations below

 

FILM

La La Land

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

 

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

 

BEST ACTOR

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them –  David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

 

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan –  Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta  – Pedro Almodóvar

Mustang – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

Son of Saul – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

 

DOCUMENTARY

13th – Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

 

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight

Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore

 

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bradford Young – Arrival

Giles Nuttgens – Hell or High Water

Linus Sandgren – La La Land 

Greig Fraser – Lion

Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals

 

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR, OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts –  Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

 

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

 

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Eric Heisserer – Arrival

Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight – Hacksaw Ridge

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder – Hidden Figures

Luke Davies – Lion

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

 

EDITING

Joe Walker – Arrival

John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Cross – La La Land

Jennifer Lame – Manchester By the Sea

Joan Sobel – Nocturnal Animals

 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Bush, Charles Wood – Doctor Strange

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh – Hail, Caesar!

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco – La La Land

Shane Valentino, Meg Everist – Nocturnal Animals

 

COSTUME DESIGN

Joanna Johnston – Allied

Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine – Jackie

Mary Zophres – La La Land

 

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

Jeremy Woodhead – Doctor Strange

J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins

Shane Thomas – Hacksaw Ridge

Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng – Nocturnal Animals

Nominees tbc – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

 

SOUND

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare – Arrival

Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman – Deepwater Horizon

Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright – Hacksaw Ridge

Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson – La La Land

 

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Louis Morin – Arrival

Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner – Doctor Strange

Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book

Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Yahoo - ABC News Network