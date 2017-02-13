BAFTA Award Winners: 'La La Land' Wins 5 Including Best Film

The Hollywood Reporter
‘La La Land’

With exactly two weeks to go until the Oscars, the biggest film awards outside of the U.S., the BAFTAs, took place on Sunday night.

La La Land, which went into the night with the highest number of nominations with 11, took home five wins, including best film, best actress and best director. Elsewhere, Casey Affleck won best actor for Manchester By the Sea and Ken Loach scooped the best British film award for I, Daniel Blake. This year’s took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry again on hosting duties.

See the full list of winners below.

Related: #BAFTAsSoWhite: U.K.’s Biggest Film Event Again Lacks Diversity

 

Film

La La Land (WINNER)

Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

 

Best Actress

Emma Stone – La La Land (WINNER)
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie

 

Director Damien Chazelle – La La Land (WINNER)

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

 

Best Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

 

Cinematography

Linus Sandgren – La La Land (WINNER)
Bradford Young – Arrival
Giles Nuttgens – Hell or High Water
Greig Fraser – Lion
Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals

 

Original Screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Paul Laverty – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

 

Supporting Actor

Dev Patel – Lion (WINNER)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

 

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) (WINNER)
The Girl With All the Gifts –  Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

 

Special Visual Effects

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book (WINNER)
Louis Morin – Arrival
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner – Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

 

Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight (WINNER)
Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton
Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker

 

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences (WINNER)
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion

 

Adapted Screenplay

Luke Davies – Lion (WINNER)
Eric Heisserer – Arrival
Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight – Hacksaw Ridge
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder – Hidden Figures
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

 

Film Not in the English Language

Son of Saul – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos (WINNER)
Dheepan –  Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta  – Pedro Almodóvar
Mustang – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert
Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

 

Documentary

13th – Ava DuVernay (WINNER)
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

 

Production Design

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (WINNER)
John Bush, Charles Wood – Doctor Strange
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh – Hail, Caesar!
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco – La La Land
Shane Valentino, Meg Everist – Nocturnal Animals

 

Editing

John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge (WINNER)
Joe Walker – Arrival
Tom Cross – La La Land
Jennifer Lame – Manchester By the Sea
Joan Sobel – Nocturnal Animals

 

Costume Design

Madeline Fontaine – Jackie (WINNER)
Joanna Johnston – Allied
Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mary Zophres – La La Land

 

Sound

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare – Arrival (WINNER)
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman – Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright – Hacksaw Ridge
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson – La La Land

 

Original Music

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land (WINNER)
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival
Mica Levi – Jackie
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion
Abel Korzeniowski – Nocturnal Animals

 

Make-Up and Hair

J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins (WINNER)
Jeremy Woodhead – Doctor Strange
Shane Thomas – Hacksaw Ridge
Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng – Nocturnal Animals
Nominees tbc – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

 

Outstanding British Film in 2017

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty (WINNER)
American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them –  David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Related: Grammys 2017: The Winners List (Updating)

Yahoo - ABC News Network