BAFTA Award Winners: 'La La Land' Wins 5 Including Best Film

With exactly two weeks to go until the Oscars, the biggest film awards outside of the U.S., the BAFTAs, took place on Sunday night.

La La Land, which went into the night with the highest number of nominations with 11, took home five wins, including best film, best actress and best director. Elsewhere, Casey Affleck won best actor for Manchester By the Sea and Ken Loach scooped the best British film award for I, Daniel Blake. This year’s took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry again on hosting duties.

See the full list of winners below.

Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actress

Emma Stone – La La Land (WINNER)

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Director Damien Chazelle – La La Land (WINNER)

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Best Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Cinematography

Linus Sandgren – La La Land (WINNER)

Bradford Young – Arrival

Giles Nuttgens – Hell or High Water

Greig Fraser – Lion

Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals

Original Screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Supporting Actor

Dev Patel – Lion (WINNER)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) (WINNER)

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Special Visual Effects

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book (WINNER)

Louis Morin – Arrival

Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner – Doctor Strange

Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight (WINNER)

Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton

Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences (WINNER)

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Adapted Screenplay

Luke Davies – Lion (WINNER)

Eric Heisserer – Arrival

Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight – Hacksaw Ridge

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder – Hidden Figures

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Film Not in the English Language

Son of Saul – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos (WINNER)

Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar

Mustang – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

13th – Ava DuVernay (WINNER)

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg