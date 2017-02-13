BAFTA Award Winners: 'La La Land' Wins 5 Including Best Film

With exactly two weeks to go until the Oscars, the biggest film awards outside of the U.S., the BAFTAs, took place on Sunday night.
La La Land, which went into the night with the highest number of nominations with 11, took home five wins, including best film, best actress and best director. Elsewhere, Casey Affleck won best actor for Manchester By the Sea and Ken Loach scooped the best British film award for I, Daniel Blake. This year’s took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry again on hosting duties.
See the full list of winners below.
Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actress
Emma Stone – La La Land (WINNER)
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Director Damien Chazelle – La La Land (WINNER)
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Best Actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Cinematography
Linus Sandgren – La La Land (WINNER)
Bradford Young – Arrival
Giles Nuttgens – Hell or High Water
Greig Fraser – Lion
Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals
Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Paul Laverty – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Supporting Actor
Dev Patel – Lion (WINNER)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) (WINNER)
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Special Visual Effects
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book (WINNER)
Louis Morin – Arrival
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner – Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight (WINNER)
Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton
Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences (WINNER)
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Adapted Screenplay
Luke Davies – Lion (WINNER)
Eric Heisserer – Arrival
Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight – Hacksaw Ridge
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder – Hidden Figures
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Film Not in the English Language
Son of Saul – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos (WINNER)
Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar
Mustang – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert
Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary
13th – Ava DuVernay (WINNER)
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Production Design
Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (WINNER)
John Bush, Charles Wood – Doctor Strange
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh – Hail, Caesar!
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco – La La Land
Shane Valentino, Meg Everist – Nocturnal Animals
Editing
John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge (WINNER)
Joe Walker – Arrival
Tom Cross – La La Land
Jennifer Lame – Manchester By the Sea
Joan Sobel – Nocturnal Animals
Costume Design
Madeline Fontaine – Jackie (WINNER)
Joanna Johnston – Allied
Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mary Zophres – La La Land
Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare – Arrival (WINNER)
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman – Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright – Hacksaw Ridge
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson – La La Land
Original Music
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land (WINNER)
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival
Mica Levi – Jackie
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion
Abel Korzeniowski – Nocturnal Animals
Make-Up and Hair
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins (WINNER)
Jeremy Woodhead – Doctor Strange
Shane Thomas – Hacksaw Ridge
Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng – Nocturnal Animals
Nominees tbc – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Outstanding British Film in 2017
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty (WINNER)
American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh