Baffling Nicolas Cage in Kazakhstan picture goes viral

Rather marvellously cultivating his ‘everything I do is a meme’ status, we find Nicolas Cage pictured here in Kazakhstan, in full traditional regalia.

His expression speaks a thousand words.

Mr Cage is in town for the 13th annual Eurasia International Film Festival, taking place in Astana, the capital city.

In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/ceAk0ktgqy — Fabrice Deprez (@fabrice_deprez) July 23, 2017





And obviously the internet is now ablaze with remarks about the picture.









Please tell me he's there to film the ultimate action movie/ buddy-comedy: pic.twitter.com/eRR0iq0P6q — Josh Thompson (@jdthmpsn) July 23, 2017





Nice to see Nicolas Cage enjoying his new role as Headmaster of Durmstrang pic.twitter.com/No6V6ne0LJ — Alice Westoby (@alicemayw_) July 24, 2017





Tfw you're Nicolas Cage & you're not sure how you ended up here, but this is your life now pic.twitter.com/vGmxN4cwIH — Joel Harvey (@complexpond) July 23, 2017





“I would be pleased to participate in some film project on the territory of Kazakhstan,” he told reporters, according to the Kazinform news agency.

“I enjoyed the architecture of your capital. What I saw reminded me of an old black-and-white film that depicted the future.”

Also in Astana for the event are John Malkovich, Adrien Brody and Bai Ling, says the Astana Times.

According to the New York Daily News, Cage has been attending the children’s film competition called Five Continents with the Mayor of Astana and the Minister of Culture, and has also met with disabled children.





Meanwhile, Kazinform also reports that he joined the Mayor in a tree-planting ceremony, to represent the growth of the Five Continents contest.

14 films for children have been screened, made by filmmakers from France, the Netherlands, China, Spain and India.

