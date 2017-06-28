'Bad Moms Christmas' First Red-Band Trailer (NSFW): Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell Rebel Against the Holidays

Bad Moms was one of 2016’s surprise comedy hits, tallying a healthy $113 million at the domestic box-office. Fans won’t have to wait long for more R-rated maternal insanity: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell will be back on screen this holiday season in Bad Moms Christmas. As if its title didn’t make it clear, the film’s debut trailer underlines the fact that the sequel will focus on the burdensome responsibilities placed on a homemaker by the holidays — and the rebellion that ensues, regardless of how many mothers show up for the festivities.

In the NSFW trailer above, Kunis, Hahn, and Bell greet the Yuletide season with groans and swigs from beer bottles, bemoaning their duty to organize and stage picture-perfect holiday memories for their loved ones at the expense of their own enjoyment (and sanity). With their own moms — played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon — showing up to further complicate things, Bad Moms Christmas clearly will double down on its filthy laughs. Its premiere promo features plenty of inappropriate behavior and profanity, the latter of which culminates with an adorable young girl stunning Kunis by repeatedly dropping the F-bomb.

Written and directed by the original’s Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (who also wrote The Hangover), Bad Moms Christmas should deliver exactly the sort of adult-oriented moms-aren’t-going-to-take-it humor its premise promises when it arrives in theaters this November.

‘Bad Moms’ Deleted Scene: Mila Kunis Kicks Her Cheating Husband to the Curb, Again:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: