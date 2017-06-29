The Bad Moms are back with a Christmas cracker

Still bad, and still moms, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are back for some festive cheer.

Well, perhaps cheer is not quite the right word.

The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ is much more like ‘working your a** off’.

Beleaguered, under-appreciated, stressed and ready to pop, sometimes getting drunk in the food court is the only thing left to do.

And this time, we’ll see where some of this behaviour comes from, as the Bad Mom’s moms pitch up for the festivities (played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon).

There’s also a lewd, crude red band trailer for ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ that you can check out below.





Also starring Jay Hernandez, Justin Hartley and Wanda Sykes, ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ is due for release on November 3.

