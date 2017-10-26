Bad Boys TV spin-off is in the works

From Digital Spy

Bad Boys might or might not be coming back to the big screen, but a TV spin-off is apparently in the works.

Deadline reports that the spin-off will focus on Gabrielle Union's Special Agent Sydney 'Syd' Burnett, sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), who appeared in Bad Boys II.

That movie saw her undercover with the DEA and also develop a romance with Marcus's partner, Mike Lowry (Will Smith).

Photo credit: Rex Shutterstock More

The spin-off is currently being pitched to TV networks, but is expected to land a major commitment, and is produced by Bad Boys movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, 2.0 Entertainment's Doug Belgrad and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Last month, Bruckheimer confirmed that Bad Boys 3 is still being developed, despite Lawrence saying earlier that the action threequel wasn't going to happen, especially because Smith was busy with Aladdin.

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures More

"Well, we've been developing it for I don't know how many years now, and we had a period of time where it got pretty close and then it drifted away a little bit, and hopefully it will drift back again," he explained.

"We have a new writer on it who's working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement."

Back in March, original director Joe Carnahan suddenly quit Bad Boys 3 over scheduling troubles or "creative differences", which later lost its release date of November 9, 2018.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like