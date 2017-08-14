Is it all over for Bad Boys 3?

Those hoping to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on another cop-romp around Miami may have just had their dreams dashed somewhat.

Though a sequel to Michael Bay’s 2003 actioner ‘Bad Boys II’ looked like it was moving ahead last year, it’s just disappeared entirely from Sony’s slate.

It follows a wealth of delays and re-schedulings, and might suggest that Marcus and Mike might not be riding again after all.

Sony’s Columbia Pictures imprint has had a script in place since 2009, and in 2015, things looked promising as Joe Carnahan, helmsman of ‘The A-Team’ and ‘The Grey’, joined the production.

Then Sony even gave the movie a release date of February 17, 2017, as well as plans for ‘Bad Boys IV’, to be released on July 3, 2019.

But things started moving around a little more fluidly – ‘Bad Boys III’ was moved to June 2, 2017, and then again to January of 2018, though things progressed slightly in that it was given a new name, ‘Bad Boys for Life’.

Martin Lawrence even mentioned to Jimmy Kimmel that filming was to start in March, 2017, but that diary date came and went too.

Then in February this year, it emerged that the movie was being delayed once again, now to November 9, 2018, and in March, Carnahan quit due to scheduling clashes.

That it is now director-less and has dropped off the Sony slate entirely doesn’t bode spectacularly well, however, Deadline reports that the script continues to be tweaked and Will Smith is ‘still interested’.

Read more

Tom Cruise injured on Mission: Impossible set

Cameron explains why all T-800 Terminators look like Arnie

Sharon Stone posts amazing video of her Basic Instinct audition



