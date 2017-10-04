Backlash hits plans for Jared Leto biopic of Hugh Hefner

News that Jared Leto is to play ‘Playboy’ publisher Hugh Hefner in a new biopic movie from director Brett Ratner has not been met with the rapturous response the pair may have hoped.

Hefner died last week at the age of 91, and the initial round of coverage celebrating his life has taken a more sour turn in recent days.

Many outlets have since published articles rather more critical of Hefner, and perhaps plans for a biopic have been tainted as such.

Or maybe some people just have an allergic reaction to Jared Leto.

Whatever the reason, it looks like there’s a fair few people who won’t be waiting for Leto’s method-acting transformation with baited breath.

"WE'RE MAKING A HUGH HEFNER BIOPIC!"

"How can we make it sleazy upfront!"

"BRETT RATNER DIRECTING!"

"But sleazier…"

"…Jared Leto." pic.twitter.com/pY0SJt3cWQ — X (@XLNB) October 3, 2017





Jared Leto will play Hugh Hefner in a movie with the working title Ew. — Tim Duffy h8s guns™ (@TimDuffy) October 3, 2017





Brett Ratner… is making a Hugh Hefner biopic… starring Jared Leto… Who let this happen? This is literally the trifecta of do not want — Calvin (@calvinstowell) October 3, 2017





'A Hefner biopic…'

Me: Oh dear

'…directed by Brett Ratner…'

Me: Oh no

'…starring Jared Leto'

Me: God is dead & we have killed him — Lost in Ohtori (@lostinohtori) October 3, 2017





Can't wait to see Jared Leto's wild & crazy method acting antics while he plays Hugh Hefner. It's going to be so damn wacky. #sarcasmfont — Rion Amilcar Scott (@ReeAmilcarScott) October 3, 2017





Check out this exclusive photo of Jared Leto on the set of the new Hugh Hefner biopic pic.twitter.com/BBzEVEZhV4 — Andrew Ziegler (@zieg) October 3, 2017





I didn't want a Hugh Hefner biopic when he was alive and want it even less now he's dead. The thoughts of Leto doing method Hefner is… pic.twitter.com/zdE7ixvlET — Max Ramsbottom (@Supermax1988) October 3, 2017





Others found the timing a little off…

This dude JUST died like 5 days ago and they've already cast someone to play him in a movie? Jeez. https://t.co/5QvDAIAw6Y — Khaleesi Vazquez (@marietargaryen) October 3, 2017





Brett Ratner has been trying to develop this since 2007 . The announcement of this is just really bad timing . — Jaron Wells (@wells_jaron) October 3, 2017





Ratner, who is best known for making movies like the ‘Rush Hour’ series and the recent ‘Hercules’ with The Rock, has nothing but admiration for Hefner, however.

In a piece for The Hollywood Reporter, he wrote that Hefner was ‘trying to make [America] a better place’.

“Hef was my friend. He was the coolest. And the hippest. And at the same time, the squarest. His heart was a well of emotion, open for all to see. He was the least prejudiced man I ever knew,” he added.

As for casting Leto, he said: “Jared is an old friend. When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Read More:

Jared Leto to star in Hugh Hefner biopic

Blade Runner 2049 premiere cancelled after Las Vegas shooting

Oscar Pistorious family legal threat over Lifetime movie



