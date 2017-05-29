'Back to the Future' Fan Gets Speeding Ticket for Hitting 88 MPH in DeLorean

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in 'Back to the Future' (Photo: Universal Pictures/Photofest)

A Southern California man wanted to get his newly acquired DeLorean up to 88 mph, but all he got for his effort was a speeding ticket from the California Highway Patrol — and a great anecdote.

Spencer White did, in fact, hit the special Back to the Future number on Friday in his 1982 DeLorean while blazing down Highway 14, but he was not transported to the future nor the past. He just got a citation, according to The Signal, a Santa Clarita, Calif., newspaper.

Still, White's achieved goal did put a smile on the face of the CHP officer who pulled him over, according to the newspaper.

"[The trooper] asked me how fast I thought I was going," White said. The officer, smiling, told White he was going exactly 88 mph.

"All of us started busting up laughing," White said, according to The Signal.

The CHP officer did ask if White's DeLorean had a flux capacitor. It didn't.

