'Baby Driver' Trailer Makes It Look Like the Summer Crime Film To Beat

Is there a more electrifying filmmaker working today than Edgar Wright? The British director’s illustrious resume includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, and The World’s End — not a dud in the bunch. He’s back in action later this month, when he delivers the high-octane, star-studded musical crime saga Baby Driver. Ahead of its debut in theaters, a new trailer has arrived (watch it above) that revs up the excitement for this summer original. It both plays up and is playful with the raves from critics since its festival debut at South by Southwest in March.

In the clip, we see Kevin Spacey’s crime bigwig promising a bank robbery story that’s as “bold and brazen as… [presumed F-word replaced by sound of an auto collision].” Baby Driver revolves around a young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort), who does his expert wheel work with the sounds of his favorite tunes in his ear buds (hence his “Mozart with a go-cart” nickname). His professional life becomes complicated, however, by a daring job that Spacey’s baddie hires him for, as well as his budding romance with a young waitress (Lily James) — not to mention his interactions with a gaggle of hoods played by a stellar supporting cast including Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bernthal.

Scored to a collection of awesome soundtrack selections — such as the oldie but goodie “Tequila,” which runs through the trailer and gives it its playful name “TeKillYah” — and buoyed by Wright’s directorial style, which hasn’t disappointed fans yet, Baby Driver promises to be a propulsive blast when it races into theaters on June 28.

