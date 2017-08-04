‘Baby Driver’ Use of T. Rex Song Sparks Lawsuit From Marc Bolan’s Son

Marc Bolan’s son wants to get it on with Sony — in the courtroom.

Bolan’s son, Rolan Feld, has filed a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Entertainment and others over the use of the T. Rex song “Debora” in the film “Baby Driver.”

The copyright infringement complaint, filed in federal court in California on Thursday, alleges that the defendants “failed to obtain — or even seek — the permission of Feld,” who says he is the U.S. copyright holder of the song, to use the tune in the film.

“In the six weeks since Feld brought this infringement to Defendant Sony’s attention, Defendants have done little more than point fingers at one another — and they have neither apologized nor offered to pay Feld a reasonable license fee,” the suit reads.

T. Rex frontman Bolan, whose birth name was Mark Feld, died in a car crash in 1977. According to the suit, since Bolan died before the expiration of the initial term of the U.S. copyright for “Debora,” ownership of the copyright for the “renewed” period automatically vested to Feld after the initial term expired.

“Plaintiff only learned about the use of the Composition in the Film when a representative of Sony Music contacted Plaintiff’s counsel requesting a license to include the Composition in the Film’s soundtrack. In other words, at least one division of Sony had no trouble determining Plaintiff was the rightful owner of the U.S. copyright in the composition,” the lawsuit says.

An individual familiar with the situation told TheWrap that Media Rights Capital was responsible for the music clearance for “Baby Driver.”

Media Rights Capital had no comment when reached by TheWrap.

When contacted about the alleged infringement, the suit says, “Sony responded with a series of conflicting explanations, claims that other parties were liable for the infringement, and requests for more time to investigate the matter. After several weeks, Sony unceremoniously ceased communication with Plaintiff. As a result, Plaintiff is forced to file this lawsuit.”

TheWrap has reached out to Sony and Media Rights Capital for comment.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

