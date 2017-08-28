'Baby Driver' Subaru WRX sells for nearly $70,000 at auction

Baby Driver has clearly struck a chord with moviegoers. After a Subaru dealer put one of the movie’s WRX stunt cars up for sale on eBay, the auction attracted 71 bids, and the car ultimately sold for $69,100.

That’s a bit more than one would typically pay for a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX with a few dings and scratches, although this car is special. Besides getting a starring role in one of Baby Driver’s most epic chase scenes, it features some unique modifications. The car was converted from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive to make performing stunts easier, according to Autoblog. It also has the turbocharger from a 2004 Subaru WRX STI, to help make more power.

The Subaru was listed as having 158,000 miles. That’s not bad for a car that’s over a decade old, but the WRX probably wasn’t driven gently for most of those miles. An AutoCheck vehicle history report showed that it had been in four mild to moderate crashes. The car may also be affected by the Takata airbag recall. It came from the factory wearing gray paint, and was repainted red for the movie, according to the eBay listing.

The listing claims this WRX is one of three Baby Driver stunt cars remaining, out of five built for the film. The same seller has one of the other cars, while the third was bought by a Baby Driver stunt driver. Each car was modified in different ways to suit the needs of filming, despite looking more or less identical on the outside, according to Autoblog. Other cars sported different power outputs, and retained the stock all-wheel drive. One was fitted with a roof-mounted pod that allowed the stunt driver to control the car while actors appeared to drive it.

The WRX wasn’t the only Baby Driver stunt car to sell. A crashed 2011 Dodge Charger police car sold for $3,000, with two bids at the time the auction ended. Despite extensive crash damage from the movie’s climactic scene, the seller claims the Charger is still driveable. But the extent of the damage, and the fact that the Charger was a less prominent player in the movie, probably kept bidder interest down. The car wears Atlanta Police colors and sports a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine.