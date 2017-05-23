'Baby Driver': Meet Ansel Elgort's Speedster (Exclusive)

The buzz has been steadily building for Baby Driver, writer-director Edgar Wright’s first film in four years, culminating at South by Southwest, where the heist thriller drove audiences wild at its March premiere.

Now star Ansel Elgort (The Divergent Series) gives us an introduction to his eponymous character at the center of the film’s fast and furious action. “Baby is a young getaway driver,” Elgort says in a character vignette for the film (watch exclusively above). “In this group of ruthless criminals, you have this innocent kid.”

Those ruthless criminals are played by Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, and Elsa González, and they form a syndicate with a taste for high-stakes robberies.

Because Baby suffered an accident in his youth that left an incessant ringing in his eardrums, he constantly plays music to drown out the noise. “The entire movie moves to the sound of his soundtrack,” Elgort explains.

With the musically minded Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim) lining up Baby’s playlists, expect those sounds turned up to 11.

Baby Driver opens June 28. Watch the trailer:





