Baby Driver may get a sequel, says Edgar Wright

Musically-charged car chase thriller ‘Baby Driver’ may be the first film from writer-director Edgar Wright to spawn a sequel.

Whilst the British filmmaker has previously dismissed the possibility of shooting follow-ups to his breakthrough hits ‘Shaun of the Dead’ and ‘Hot Fuzz’ (despite recent rumours around the latter film), it looks like the critical and commercial success of ‘Baby Driver’ may see Wright change his tune.

Wright tells Empire, “The studio (Sony/TriStar Pictures) have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place.”

Lily James as Debora and Ansel Elgort as Baby in 'Baby Driver' (credit: Sony/TriStar Pictures)

‘Baby Driver’ stars Ansel Elgort as the titular Baby, a music-obsessed getaway driver, whose efforts to break away from his life of crime with his new girlfriend Debora (Lily James) don’t go as smoothly as hoped.

We’ll avoid spoilers here, but it’s fair to say that ‘Baby Driver’s conclusion does leave room for the story to continue – and, as Wright quite reasonably argues, there’s little point to a sequel if it doesn’t carry on the story in a compelling way:

“Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with ‘Baby Driver’ there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not the apprentice anymore.”

Edgar Wright with director of photography Bill Pope and actor Ansel Elgort on the set of 'Baby Driver' (Photo: Sony/TriStar Pictures)

‘Baby Driver’ enjoyed the biggest opening weekend of any Edgar Wright movie to date, having taken almost $42 million worldwide – not exactly blockbuster numbers, but enough to suggest the film will likely recoup its $34 million budget plus marketing costs before it’s done.

It’s also Wright’s best reviewed film to date, currently sitting on a staggering 97% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Not that Wright’s films have ever particularly struggled with the critics: his lowest rated film, 2010’s ‘Scott Pilgrim vs the World,’ still scored 81%.

‘Baby Driver’ is in cinemas now.

