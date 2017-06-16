'Baby Driver' Gets a Revved-Up Music Video Remix, Courtesy of Mike Relm

Edgar Wright delivers his latest high-octane blast of the comedic genre craziness for which he’s known and loved later this month when his Baby Driver roars into theaters. Aside from its action, romance, and great performances, the film has been earning raves for its soundtrack, which — far more than just background musical accompaniment — is integral to its vehicular mayhem. It’s so cool, it’s already received its first rocking remix — and the actual soundtrack isn’t even out yet.

Mike Relm has made a name for himself remixing some of cinema’s most beloved movies, from The Dark Knight and Harry Potter to Wright’s own Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End). He’s now lent his skills to Baby Driver, via the above video, which skips and scratches about with thrilling abandon. Relm’s clip provides a thrilling rush, and really taps into the energized groove of the film itself, about a getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) forced into high-risk jobs by a mob boss (Kevin Spacey) while attempting to escape a life of crime to live happily-ever-after with his true love (Lily James).

Co-starring Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bernthal, Baby Driver steers into theaters on June 28.

‘Baby Driver’ Car Action Got Stamp of Approval From ‘Drive’ Star Ryan Gosling, Says Edgar Wright:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: