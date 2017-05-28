Baby Driver featurette shows off some cunning stunts

Edgar Wright’s ‘Baby Driver’ is just around the corner…

And it looks as though we can expect some impressive stunt work.

A new featurette for ‘Baby Driver’ has appeared online, featuring a handful of clips from the upcoming movie… and better still, it shows off some impressive stunt work as Ansel Elgort gets behind the wheel.

It looks like this movie is going to be a real blast.

‘Baby Driver’ stars Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver named Baby… and with a long-term case of tinnitus, he uses his own personal soundtrack to drown out the ringing in his ears and focus on his driving.

Clearly, the soundtrack is a huge player in this…

As is the stunt driving.

And according to reports, all of the driving stunts in ‘Baby Driver’ are practical.

What does that mean? Well, Ansel Elgort and Jon Hamm had to learn how to drive… and we don’t mean taking their driving test, either. This cool, new featurette shows the stars of ‘Baby Driver’ heading out to LA to learn stunt driving.

And it looks like they had a lot of fun.

“There are lots of moments in the film where the stunts are just real, with no rigs, no wires, no green screen,” explained director Edgar Wright. And one of its most impressive scenes, where Baby makes the car spin 180 in, 180 out, was done for real.

“That’s all completely real,” he confirmed. “There’s no trickery in that sequence.”

Real cars. Real locations. Real people.

It looks as though ‘Baby Driver’ is bringing back practical stunts in a way that even ‘Fast and Furious’ can’t quite manage these days. And it looks absolutely glorious.

‘Baby Driver’ stars Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Eiza González, Jon Bernthal, and Kevin Spacey.

Edgar Wright both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Baby Driver’ heads to cinemas on 28 June 2017.

