'Baby Driver' Car Action Got Stamp of Approval From 'Drive' Star Ryan Gosling, Says Edgar Wright

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas this past March, Edgar Wright was about to show movie exhibitors a sneak peek of his upcoming car chase thriller Baby Driver when he found himself backstage next to Ryan Gosling, who played “Driver” in one of the better car chase thrillers ever committed to celluloid, Drive (2011).

“I was kind of nervous because I’m thinking, ‘Oh, here’s Ryan from Drive watching our car chase, and we even used some of the same stunt team,” Wright told Yahoo Movies during a Facebook Live interview this week, where he was joined by his stars Ansel Elgort, Lily James, and Eiza González.

But The Gos, who was in Vegas to promote October’s highly anticipated sequel Blade Runner 2049, gave Wright and company his stamp of approval. Early into the footage, during the film’s pulsating opening sequence of getaway driver Baby (Elgort) screeching through the streets of Atlanta with bank robbers in tow, Gosling turned to Wright and gave him the old thumbs-up.

And then he had a question. “He goes, ‘What made you pick a Subaru?‘” Wright recalled. “He goes, ‘I used to have a Subaru. I didn’t know you were a Subie-head.’ So there you go, Ryan Gosling drove a Subaru.”

Don’t say you didn’t learn anything today.

Baby Driver opens June 28.

Watch Yahoo Movies’ full Facebook Live interview with the ‘Baby Driver’ team:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: