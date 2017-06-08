The Babadook has unexpectedly become an LGBT icon

How did ‘The Babadook’ become an LGBT icon overnight?

Well, it’s all down to Netflix…

Have you noticed #TheBabadook trending on Twitter recently? Well, the 2014 horror flick has unexpectedly spawned one of the best internet trends of the year… as The Babdook has become an LGBT spokesmonster.

The reason? Because Netflix accidentally listed it as an LGBT movie.

‘The Babadook’ is widely considered to be one the most original and best horror movies released in recent years… and it’s all down to its title character.

Mister Babadook is a terrifying manifestation which seems to literally leap from the pages of a disturbing children’s book. The monster torments its victims after they become aware of its existence… and it seemingly becomes stronger when the female protagonist denies it exists.

So what does this have to do with the LGBT community?

Absolutely nothing.

And that’s why this trend seems to be gathering so much steam.

After Netflix mistakenly put ‘The Babadook’ in its LGBT section, the online community grabbed hold of this weird mistake and swiftly turned it into a viral meme… hailing Mister Babadook as an LGBT icon.

He’s even become the unofficial spokesperson for Pride Month

Of course, many folks are utterly confused by how all this has started… but others have grasped onto the meme with both hands, producing amazing LGBT Babadook fan art for seemingly no apparent reason.

And as weird as this is… it’s also pretty hilarious.

Let’s hope The Babadook is here to stay. After all, he’s looking fabulous.

‘The Babadook’ is available on Netflix now.

