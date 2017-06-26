Are some of the Avengers set to die in Infinity War?

Numbers up… which Avenger could be on the chopping block in Infinity War? – Credit: Marvel

Get your tissues at the ready… it sounds like it could be the end of the road for some of the Avengers in the forthcoming ‘Infinity War’ saga.

Thus far, the superhero team have proved themselves pretty impervious to any kind of meaningful harm, but that may be about to change.

Movie site JoBlo sat down with Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige, and asked him outright whether these next two movies will be the ‘final chapter’ for some of the Avengers.

He answered simply: “Yes.”

Who that might mean curtains for he – obviously – didn’t say, but for some time now, fans have mused whether it’s time up for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, or perhaps Chris Evans’ Captain America.

And then there’s Hawkeye…

(Credit: Marvel) More

Evans recently said that he’d signed on for an additional movie above and beyond his initial contracted six outings for Marvel, which will be the second part to the upcoming ‘Infinity War’ double-header.

“I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie.”

Well, by the sounds of it, they’re now looking to make a bit of space.

Feige added: “We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so that’s all we’re thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we’ll see.”

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is due out on May 4, 2018, with the thus-far untitled ‘Avengers 4’ following on May 3, 2019.

Read More:

Wonder Woman breaks more records for female-directed films

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will introduce Dazzler

Ron Howard ‘beyond grateful’ for Han Solo job



