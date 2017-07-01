'Avengers: Infinity Wars': Social Snaps From the Set With Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, and More

Based on the cast and crew’s social media, Infinity War is anything but hell. For the past several months, filming has been taking place on the super team-up, which will bring together most of the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a battle against cosmic ass-kicker Thanos. Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), and the directing duo of Anthony and Joe Russo have been especially active when it comes to documenting the production, posting a steady stream of set photos that offer tantalizing glimpses at the stars and the sets. We collected the best of the bunch here for you to flip through while you wait for the blockbuster film to arrive on May 4, 2018. Enjoy!