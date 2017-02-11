'Avengers: Infinity War' Sneak Peek: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord Assembled!

By Aaron Crouch, The Hollywood Reporter

Only Robert Downey Jr. could assemble this many new Avengers.

After Downey answered some Facebook Live questions from Avengers: Infinity War headquarters (AKA the Atlanta) set, Marvel Studios released a behind-the-scenes featurette (watch above) touting it upcoming mega-teamup, and it confirmed a few rumors and will surely provide fodder for a few more.

Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Downey (Tony Stark) lead off the set footage, which is from day one of shooting last month, with Downey calling it the start of “a year of fun-filled lensing.”

The featurette confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy will be meeting the Avengers and that Spidey will be swinging into the film.

Related: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Receives Extremely Rare 100 Percent Rating in Test Screening

There were also a few plot tidbits.

— The Avengers will be totally unprepared to face Thanos, thanks to the events of Captain America: Civil War, says studio head Kevin Feige.

— Tony and Captain America still aren’t talking, and “the Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it,” according to screenwriter Christopher Markus.

— “Tony senses this greater threat approaching, so he is doing everything in his power to keep the Earth safe,” says co-director Joe Russo.

As for Downey’s Facebook Live (watch below, there were also a few entertaining nuggets. Asked if Tony and Captain America (Chris Evans) still aren’t getting along, Downey responded, “he’s still on my S-list.” There were also a few unexpected guests, with directors the Russo Brothers coming to try to get Downey back to work, while Pratt also dropped by in costume. And the camera man is also a familiar face.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018. An untitled Avengers sequel, which is shooting back-to-back with Infinity War, opens May 3, 2019.