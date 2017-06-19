Avengers: Infinity War scene features over 30 Marvel characters

How many Avengers will appear in Infinity War? Credit: Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is no small movie…

And with thirty Marvel characters slugging it out, it sounds completely insane.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ‘Avengers’ star Scarlett Johansson revealed that ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is going to be huge… with a whopping 62 Marvel characters in total.

“Alright. I’m in it,” she said after teasing some new info. “[And] at one point, I do think that the Infinity Wars – there are 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it. There’s a lot.”

– Spider-Man Returns For Avengers 4

– Avengers Star Powers Boothe Dies At 68

– Avengers 4 Is NOT Called Infinity Gauntlet

Of course, that’s an absolutely massive number.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see 62 main superheroes on the screen. More than likely, those 62 characters will include the likes of Nick Fury and his fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill. Not to mention the likes of Happy Hogan, Thor’s Asgardian pals or even Ant-Man’s fellow crims.

But it might not be as crazy as we think.

How many Avengers will appear in Infinity War? Credit: Marvel More

Sure, there are 62 marvel characters in the movie, but surely ‘Infinity War’ can’t just cram in scene-after-scene of huge, multi-hero battles. In fact, the closest we’ve come to that is the big airport fight scene in ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

But it looks as though ‘Infinity War’ is going to top that.

And there will be at least one huge action set piece.

“In one particular scene, I think there’s 32,” she confirmed. “There’s a lot. There’s so many of us. I don’t even know who’s a Marvel character and who’s a crew member, honestly.”

Thirty-two? That’s almost triple the number of heroes in the ‘Civil War’ fight scene, which clocked in at a comparatively meagre 12 Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man. And I can’t help thinking it’s likely that this will include both The Avengers and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

After all, it’s been teased that they’ll be teaming up for months.

How many more Marvel heroes will we recognise in the 32 character scene?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is definitely going big.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

– Chris Evans Not Done With Captain America

– Avengers: Infinity War Starts Filming

– Spider-Man Confirmed For Infinity War