Avengers: Infinity War puts War Machine back in action

War Machine is back in action in Infinity War - Credit: Marvel

War Machine is back in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

And now, he doesn’t need crutches.

After his horrifying accident in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, it looked as though Cpt James Rhodes might never walk again. But with a little help from Tony Stark, it looks as though his old pal War Machine is back online.

During an interview with Good Morning America, ‘Avengers’ star Don Cheadle explained how his character is able to walk again after being paralysed in ‘Civil War’.

“When you have somebody like Tony who is a master of tech and can create things that can get you over the hump then you can walk again,” he explained.





And while he may not be able to fix his spine, Stark can work around it…

“It’s an augmentation. It’s semi-bionic,” he explained. “I’m like Lee Majors, but twice,” he added, referencing the 6 Million Dollar Man. “I’m the $12 million man.”

But is it a good thing War Machine is back?

Well, the Avengers are going to need every man they can get when they go up against the mad titan, Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. But will War Machine survive the encounter?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But after his previous injuries, I wouldn’t want to tempt fate too much.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

