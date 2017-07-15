Avengers: Infinity War footage reveals the true power of Thanos

The Avengers take on Thanos in Infinity War - Credit: Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ just debuted new footage.

And it sounds absolutely nuts.

Appearing at Disney’s D23 event, Marvel unveiled some impressive new footage from the upcoming ‘Avengers’ sequel, ‘Infinity War’. Packed full of Marvel’s greatest heroes, it looks as though ‘Infinity War’ is going to push the ‘Avengers’ to the limit.

Especially when Thanos throws an entire planet at them.

That’s right – Thanos unleashes his full might in this new clip.

Unfortunately, we won’t actually get to see it… for now.

The new footage was revealed exclusively at D23, with no plans to reveal it to the public.

But this impressive glimpse at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has already made quite an impact. After all, it’s not often you get to see a villain hurl an entire planet.

Here’s a rundown of the new footage:

“The footage began with the Guardians of the Galaxy in their new ship,” described Peter Sciretta of SlashFilm, “flying through space when someone lands right on their hood. It’s Thor, sporting the shorter haircut seen in the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok! He’s unconscious and they wake him up. ‘Who the hell are you guys?’ the god of thunder asks. He then adds ‘Something’s very wrong’.”

“There are shots of dead people in the streets. Loki holding the cosmic cube from the first Avengers. Peter Parker on a school bus. Star-Lord. Gamora. Everyone has ‘we’re screwed’ looks on their faces.”

“Then Thanos shows up. We see Spider-Man in a new suit, standing on a huge circular object. We see Captain America sporting a beard. Thanos clutching Thor’s head in his hand. Thanos punching Iron Man. And then… a shot of Thanos holding a gauntlet that will prove familiar to comic book fans. Cue the logo.”

The footage has already been described as being much darker than any other Marvel movie to date… and it sounds as though Thanos is going to unleash hell on the MCU.

Clip ends with Thanos using the gauntlet to shatter a moon and toss it at the Avengers #D23Expo





But will The Avengers be able to stop him?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

And in the meantime, we get this awesome new poster to paw over:

The Avengers take on Thanos in Infinity War – Credit: Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

