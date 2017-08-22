Avengers: Infinity War adds Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor has joined ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

And it looks as though he’s playing a villain.

The Irish actor was recently spotted on the set of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ wearing a full mo-cap suit… and has since confirmed to RTE Radio 1 that he is, in fact, appearing in the movie.

“I am,” he confirmed. “But it’s like I’m one of those ones where you go into a sentence to say something about it and hope you have a job at the end of the sentence.”

“You sign so many documents and waivers and people ask you about it and you have to give the generic and boring ‘I can’t say too much about it’.”

“But I am doing it and it’s really amazing and an amazing thing to be part of.”

But who will he be playing?

Understandably, he couldn’t say too much… but images of him wearing a motion capture suit on set have led to speculation that he’s playing a villainous role.

SC Sunday Exclusive (our first ever): Tom Vaughan-Lawlor confirms he's in next Avengers movie with Benedict Cumberbatch. On @RTERadio1 now! pic.twitter.com/VS01broK7E — Second Captains (@SecondCaptains) August 20, 2017





And he could very well be one of Thanos’ Black Order, Ebony Maw.

The Black Order were confirmed to appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ during San Diego Comic Con, when a collection of rather cool full-size statues appeared on the convention floor.

During the comic books, Ebony Maw was a dangerous manipulator, dispatched by Thanos to take care of Doctor Strange. And his powers were so strong that even the good Doctor found himself susceptible to his machinations.

Obviously, the set image of Tom Vaughan-Lawlor tackling Doctor Strange lends a bit of weight to this theory… and it looks as though Ebony Maw is exactly who the Irish actor will be playing.

“With social media there’s so much potential for leaks so [Marvel] understandably want to micro-manage things and make sure it goes out when they are ready,” he explained. “They didn’t know me so when I went over they were meeting me for the first time.”

“They do background checks to make sure you’re not a white supremacist and they’re not hiring someone with weird baggage,” he added.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

