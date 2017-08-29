Avengers: Infinity War adds Black Panther's sister

From Digital Spy

Avengers: Infinity War might have finished filming, but the cast is still getting even bigger.

Letitia Wright has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Black Panther's sister Shuri in the epic team-up, with her character introduced into the MCU in Black Panther next year.

Her casting confirmation came on Twitter via an IMDb casting announcement and though it's come after Infinity War was reported to have finished filming, it's likely that she's already shot her role and it's just been announced now.

Blessings 🙏🏾💕 super excited to be apart of this. https://t.co/YXhApFndWV - Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 25, 2017

Wright is one of several Black Panther stars to feature in the Avengers outing, following Black Panther himself, Danai Gurira's Okoye, Winston Duke's M'Baku and Martin Freeman's Everett Ross.

With Black Panther the last MCU movie to be released before Infinity War, there's every chance that its characters could play a key role in the plot of Infinity War, especially with so many appearing in it.

Photo credit: Alberto E Rodriguez / Disney / Getty Images More

Last week, Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor confirmed that he'll be playing Ebony Maw, a member of the Black Order, in Infinity War.

He's part of Thanos' villainous posse and Josh Brolin has been talking up the upcoming movie, saying it's "maybe the most fun [he's] ever had".

Photo credit: Disney More

"I just saw a little snippet of it, and it was amazing. The cutting-edge technology of what they're doing – what I've seen is absolutely mind-blowing. When I saw it on screen, it was me, but also not like me. It's really strange," he added.

Black Panther is released in cinemas on February 16, 2018, followed by Avengers: Infinity War in UK cinemas on April 27, 2018 and US cinemas on May 4, 2018.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like