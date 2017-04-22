'Avatar' Sequels Get Official Release Dates, Beginning in December 2020

James Cameron and 20th Century Fox's four Avatar sequels finally have official release dates.

They are: December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025. So far, Avatar has those dates to itself, although Star Wars saga films are becoming a staple at Christmas every other year.

The Avatar news was announced on the movie's official Facebook page Saturday morning, along with a picture of Cameron and crew.

"Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels," Cameron said in the post.

A year ago, Cameron first revealed there would be four Avatar sequels, instead of the previously planned three, at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theaters. At the time, his goal was to release Avatar 2 over Christmas 2018, and then a new film in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

It became clear, however, that the schedule wouldn't be met when Fox never officially dated the films.

Cameron said each of the four sequels will be able to stand alone, but will together create a saga.

The original 2009 film earned $2.8 billion worldwide and remains the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office.

