Avatar sequels are now in ‘full-tilt’ production

It’s official – ‘Avatar’ sequels are in production.

And it sounds as though James Cameron is a busy man.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 63-year-old filmmaker revealed that the next ‘Avatar’ movie is already in production… and the cast begins rehearsals next month.

“Oh, we’re in production,” he explained. “We’re in full-tilt production. We’re in what we call ‘scouting,’ which basically is shooting for me… Then, I’m in rehearsals with my principal cast and I start with them at the end of September.”

– Millennium Falcon Spotted On Google Maps

– Mark Wahlberg Exits Transformers Franchise

– Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber Up For Auction

Of course, the ‘Avatar’ sequels won’t be scouting real locations.

After all, the film is almost entirely digitally rendered. But it looks as though Cameron’s scouting process might be even tougher than trekking around real-world locations.

“I’m on the stage all day long during the scouting process, because there are no sets or locations, other than in the virtual world, so I do all my location-scouting with a troop of actors that go through the virtual sets, and give me a sense of the scale and position, lighting, that sort of thing.”

The upcoming ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Zoe Saldana return to Pandora… but Saldana might not be sticking around, after she told EW that she’s ‘done’ with space after the ‘Avatar’ movies.

“She is kind of the Queen of Outer Space at this point, between Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar,” laughed Cameron. “Although her character does not go to space in Avatar, I should point that out. We have to go through interstellar space to get to where she is. She pretty much lives in a rain forest.”

Still, Saldana might not be interested in yet another ‘Avatar’ sequel.

Thankfully, she’s already signed up for the next three movies… and Cameron isn’t too phased about the prospect of losing her. After all, that remains a long, long time away.

“A fifth sequel?” he said. “Um, yeah, she may be out. But you know what? I’m going to cross that bridge when I come to it — in nine years!”

‘Avatar 2’ stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Zoe Saldana.

James Cameron will direct the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

‘Avatar 2’ heads to cinemas on 18 December 2020.

– Aliens Removed From Covenant Chinese Release

– Star Wars 8 Release Date Has Been Moved Forward

– Han Solo Spin-Off Reveals New Star Wars Stormtroopers