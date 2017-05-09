'Avatar' Sequels Cast 'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Cliff Curtis in Lead Role

By Etan Vlessing, The Hollywood Reporter

Fear the Walking Dead star Cliff Curtis has signed on for a lead role in James Cameron‘s four Avatar sequels, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Curtis, who is currently on hiatus, will play Tonowari, leader of the Metkayina reef people clan. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana earlier signed deals to reprise their characters for the Avatar movies.

Curtis’ credits include Trauma, Body of Proof, and features The Last Airbender, 10,000 BC ,and Live Free or Die Hard. The movies will be made one after the other by Cameron, who has enlisted Josh Friedman, duo Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno to help him work on the screenplays.

Cameron plans to produce each of four sequels as stand-alones, and to combine them to create a saga. The original 2009 film earned $2.8 billion worldwide and remains the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office.

Zoe Saldana Excited to Reunite With ‘Mentor’ James Cameron on ‘Avatar 2’:

Read more from THR: