Avatar 2 reveals first look at Pandora’s next generation

‘Avatar 2’ is about to head back to Pandora.

And it’s picking up with the next generation of Na’vi.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming ‘Avatar’ sequel sees the return of Sam Worthington’s human-turned-Na’vi hero, alongside Zoe Saldana as his native love interest, Neytiri.

And they’ve been very busy since we last saw them…

That’s right – ‘Avatar 2’ will feature their children.

Introducing the new cast of Avatar 2 – Credit: EW More

“The young actors playing Sully’s family are revealed here for the first time, along with the children from another Na’vi clan, called the Metkayina, who dwell on giant oceanic atoll reefs under the rule of a leader named Tonowari (Cliff Curtis of Fear the Walking Dead).”

(And the films are now officially called ‘The Avatar Sequels’)

Who are these young actors and who are they playing?

At the moment, we’ve been given very little to go on – not even the actors’ names. In fact, the only thing we do know is that the boy seated front and centre will be the only human child in this picture – Javier “Spider” Socorro (played by Jack Champion) who was born at the Hell’s Gate military complex, described as a ‘crucial location’ in the upcoming movie.

But according to executive producer Jon Landau, the kids make all the difference.

“We never had this youthful element before, and that brings a different kind of energy to the film,” he stated. “They represent the future generation of Pandora and play a very significant role – not just in this movie but throughout all the movies.”

How will this play out?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But with the rest of the children pegged to play either Neytiri’s children, or those from another Na’vi tribe, it looks as though we’re going to be exploring a lot more of Pandora through the upcoming sequels.

‘Avatar 2’ stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and Cliff Curtis.

James Cameron directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

‘Avatar 2’ heads to cinemas on 18 December 2020.

