'Atomic Blonde' Trailer Heats Up the Cold War

Charlize Theron is unstoppable in the new look at Atomic Blonde.

The film is set as Theron's character is called in to Berlin five days before the Berlin Wall falls, and she joins a colorful world where spies have gone rogue.

She stars opposite Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman and Toby Jones in the film from director David Leicht. And if the action in the film looks intense, that's because it was. As Theron said last month at CinemaCon, she was due to have her fourth root canal thanks to some teeth she cracked on set.

Charlize Theron in 'Atomic Blonde' (Photo: Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures)

Atomic Blonde is set for a July 28 release.

