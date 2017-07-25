'Atomic Blonde' Director David Leitch on Charlize Theron's Epic Fight Scene, Odds of a 'John Wick' Crossover, and 'Deadpool 2'

Atomic Blonde is the year’s best action film — and it confirms director David Leitch has few equals when it comes to crackling cinematic beat-‘em-ups. After years working as an A-list stuntman and second-unit director, and then co-helming 2014’s superlative John Wick with Chad Stahelski, Leitch has gone his own way with this Charlize Theron-headlined Cold War espionage tale, based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart’s graphic novel The Coldest City.

A twisty-turn spy saga in which Theron cracks skulls and woos women (namely, The Mummy’s Sofia Boutella) while trying to unravel a mystery involving her former beau’s murder, it’s a showcase for its alluringly fearsome leading lady, who, following Mad Max: Fury Road, has established herself as the reigning queen of the kickass genre.

With its centerpiece stairwell skirmish — go ahead, try to convince us it’s not the greatest American fight scene ever committed to film — Atomic Blonde is more proof Leitch is elevating the action form to new heights, perfecting a bruised, bloody approach that prizes inventive choreography, protracted takes, and a visceral (to the point of blackly comic) sense of pain and punishment. It’s no surprise, then, that for his next venture, he’ll be teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for summer 2018’s foul-mouthed superhero sequel, Deadpool 2. With Atomic Blonde blasting into theaters on Friday, we spoke with Leitch about flying solo behind the camera, the chances of an Atomic Blonde/John Wick crossover, and how much of his signature style he’ll be bringing to the Merc with a Mouth’s return.

Atomic Blonde is your first solo directing effort, after co-directing John Wick with Chad Stahelski. How difficult was that transition?

It wasn’t as a big of a transition as one might think. Co-directing Wick, Chad and I went back to work together. We had been doing second-unit directing apart. Even though we had a company together [87Eleven Action Design, their production company/stuntman-choreography studio], we had been doing our own movies for 5-6 years. So when we went back to do Wick, it was sort of like we had to find our footing again as partners, on-set. That was a great experience, and I loved it.

But jumping into this, Atomic — and I’m sure Chad would say the same — it did feel natural to just be taking the helm of directing, and just moving on, and digging in with your other collaborators.

Was it always your plan, after John Wick, to go your own way, directing-wise?

I think we always had the sort of plan that we would just take every project as it comes, and if we both responded to it, we could talk about whether we wanted to do it together. We have different interests. It was always a plan that, yes, we could always direct apart or together, or produce people, or develop 87Eleven as a brand bigger and beyond us.

So how did you decide which one of you got to keep the proverbial kid (i.e., John Wick, whose sequel was directed by Stahelski)?

[Laughs] It was really just a matter of taste, and then the schedules of the two movies [Atomic Blonde and John Wick Chapter 2] started to come together, and we realized there was no way we could do both. They had to be done in this specific window of time. So I had a way into Atomic that I was really excited about, and I think Chad really had a way into the Wick sequel that he was excited about. And we were like, “Cool, let’s do it.” There weren’t a lot of big discussions. It was pretty easy to make those decisions at the time, because we both really liked the material.

How did you get involved with Atomic Blonde? Was Charlize Theron already attached when you came aboard?

Charlize was attached to the movie already., Kelly McCormick, the producer at Sierra/Affinity — my wife, by the way — happened to bring us the script. I read it, and I really liked it and its noir-ish sensibilities. It was her challenging me to look at it in a different way — is there a way to heighten this and bring it more into the genre space, and to add an action flair and add some of your world-building? Because the original conceit of the movie was very Cold War spy-trench coat-fedora. That [action] part sort of became a bigger pitch.

Read More