'Assassin's Creed': Michael Fassbender and Jeremy Irons Talk About Their Past Lives

Most of us can only imagine what our past lives might have been, but Michael Fassbender gets to experience his first-hand in the new action movie Assassin’s Creed that hits theaters on Dec. 21. Based on the popular video game series, the film hooks Fassbender’s character, common thief Callum Lynch, up to a high-tech contraption called the Animus, which stirs his genetic memory and allows him to relive his previous existence as 15th-century ace assassin Aguilar de Nerha.

The actor tells Yahoo Movies that he probably can’t boast to a similar lineage in his own family tree, although, as he diplomatically puts it: “I’m sure there’s dodgy people there.” Fassbender’s co-star and fellow historical assassin Michael K. Williams has more interesting ideas about his own past lives. “I probably was a hummingbird,” The Wire star says, laughing. “[Or] a conjurer of sorts — a shapeshifter maybe.”

