Ash vs Evil Dead maze announced for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2017

Starz’ hit ‘Evil Dead’ spin-off ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ has been added the line up of scary mazes for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2017.

The deadite-themed scarefest joins mazes based on ‘The Shining’ and ‘American Horror Story’ as the theme park resort’s headline events for its annual Halloween extravaganza, which begins on 15 September.

The ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ haunted maze, which can be explored at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, “will transport guests into the town of Elk Grove, Mich., where they will encounter Deadites – people or objects possessed by evil demons – that have been unwittingly unleashed by Ash Williams – again.”

Guests who explore the maze will come face-to-face with characters and gory scenes from seasons 1 and 2, as they try to navigate to the exit in one piece. Get a sneak peek at what’s in store in the video below.

Halloween Horror Night visitors will also be able to explore the Overlook Hotel as Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ will be making its debut as a haunted maze.

Here’s the blurb on the whole event: Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 20 years, guests from around the world have visited Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood to become victims of their own horror film. The streets of each coast’s event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing “scare-actors” lunge from every darkened corner. Multiple movie-quality haunted houses are erected throughout the event, based on everything from iconic slasher films to hit horror television series to haunting original stories.

Visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com for more details.

