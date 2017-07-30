    1 / 15

    Conan the Barbarian (1982)

    Schwarzenegger’s first major leading role as Robert E Howard’s iconic adventurer proved that he had the chops to headline an all-action epic. It also gave him a killer of an opening line: having not said a word for his first 20 minutes of screen time, Conan is asked, “what is best in life?” To which he replies, “Crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentations of their women.” (Picture credit: 20th Century Fox)

    Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 70: his greatest one-liners

    The Austrian Oak, the Governator, Arnie: call him what you will, there’s no denying that Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Hollywood legend like no other. One of the most unlikely leading men ever, the former bodybuilder nonetheless became one of the biggest movie stars of his time before moving into politics, serving two terms as Governor of California.

    While he might be celebrated for his athletic, political and business achievements, if there’s one thing the name Arnold Schwarzenegger is truly synonymous with, it’s the one-liner. His droll delivery and distinctive voice proved an irresistible combination, and his filmography saw him utter many of the most memorable lines from the past four decades of action cinema.

    In honour of his 70th birthday, we’ve whittled down his many, many memorable lines to 15 of the very best; not an easy task, we can tell you. We hope your favourites made the cut; if not, feel free to tell us your favourite Schwarzenegger one-liners in the comments section below.

    Many happy returns, Arnold!

