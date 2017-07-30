Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 70: his greatest one-liners

The Austrian Oak, the Governator, Arnie: call him what you will, there’s no denying that Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Hollywood legend like no other. One of the most unlikely leading men ever, the former bodybuilder nonetheless became one of the biggest movie stars of his time before moving into politics, serving two terms as Governor of California.

While he might be celebrated for his athletic, political and business achievements, if there’s one thing the name Arnold Schwarzenegger is truly synonymous with, it’s the one-liner. His droll delivery and distinctive voice proved an irresistible combination, and his filmography saw him utter many of the most memorable lines from the past four decades of action cinema.

In honour of his 70th birthday, we’ve whittled down his many, many memorable lines to 15 of the very best; not an easy task, we can tell you. We hope your favourites made the cut; if not, feel free to tell us your favourite Schwarzenegger one-liners in the comments section below.

Many happy returns, Arnold!

