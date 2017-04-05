Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks New Movie 'Aftermath'; Plus, 'Predator,' 'Twins,' 'Conan' Updates

At age 69, even after his hiatus to lead the state of California as governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2017 remains a larger-than-life movie star. After a brief stint as host of TV’s Celebrity Apprentice — a gig that led to some well-publicized squabbling with the president of the United States — Schwarzenegger is back on screen this weekend in Aftermath, an inspired-by-real-events saga of grief and revenge. His character loses his wife and daughter in a fatal plane crash, then hunts for the air traffic controller (Scoot McNairy) he holds responsible. It’s a dour dramatic turn for the action icon (watch a clip) that hinges on his still-titanic cinematic presence. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, he spoke with us about his newfound dramatic opportunities, getting into the singing-and-joking mood for his upcoming assassin comedy Why We’re Killing Gunther, whether he’ll be appearing in The Predator, and the prospect of new Twins and Conan the Barbarian sequels. Below is an edited version of our conversation.

Aftermath almost feels like a response to some of your past movies, in that it’s about the horrible consequences of violence. Was that part of what drew you to it?

No, not really. I don’t think it’s that deep [laughs]. You have an agency that presents you with projects, and this was one of those projects. I was very familiar with the true story. I’d read about it in the news, and watched various TV reports. It was interesting to me to have someone do a screenplay based on that tragedy, even if it is not exactly like the way it was. I felt that, from a dramatic point of view, it would give me a chance to really do some great acting, if they would give me the time to do that.

I always tell people, in action movies, we never really have the time to develop the character well, or to spend much time on the actual acting. It’s all, “Let’s set up for the next big shot, let’s kill 50 people, let’s blow up this building, now let’s wet down the freeway, we have to do the night shoot.” It’s about the technical aspect of moviemaking, and technology and visual effects, but it’s not about acting. So real stories and dramas like this give you a chance to get in there and do something that you’ve never done before.

Given the heavy subject matter, was it a tough performance to give?

It’s very hard to really put on a label on it. It’s like bodybuilding — is it tough to work out five hours a day? I think it is, if you don’t know where you’re going. If it’s a chore, if it’s a job. However, if you know where you’re going — for me, I had a very clear vision of being the best bodybuilder of all time. To me, it was great joy to go through the grueling five-hour workouts. The same is true with this movie. I had a very clear vision about it, and thought it was a great opportunity to try to be that character, and really show a side of me that people have never seen.

Even though it was tough emotionally, and you had to dig deep down inside, and the director [Elliott Lester] had to be very good to get you there — because it isn’t something you just do by yourself — if you’re open to that idea, and you see the finished product as being a great drama that could also be very entertaining, then you really get in there.

So when I look at it, I didn’t think, “Oh, I was really struggling,” or anything like this. It was tough emotionally, but I found great joy doing those scenes, because I felt like I got where I needed to be, emotionally. That brought certain satisfaction.

‘Aftermath’: Watch an exclusive scene:

Do you sense that, in the past few years — thanks to Aftermath, and 2015’s Maggie — filmmakers and audiences are more interested in seeing you in new, different dramatic lights?

Here’s the thing — I think people remember all the different parts I’ve played, in whatever movies they saw. It’s not that I have to prove something in that area. But it’s really interesting that, because of Maggie or this film, I’ve gotten so many different kinds of offers for films that are dramatic roles I never got before. Never. So I do think they see me differently. I know that, at the different meetings that I have with studios, producers, and directors, they say, “Wow, when I saw that, it gave me a whole different idea for what to do with you.”

